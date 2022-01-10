Advertisement

Search finished at Harmony Montgomery’s last-known residence

Harmony Montgomery
Harmony Montgomery(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police have finished their search of the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery as they investigate the disappearance of the New Hampshire girl, who vanished in 2019 at age 5, but was not reported missing until late last year.

Police searched the Manchester property once at the end of last year, and then again for three days, starting Saturday.

The attorney general’s office said in a news release Monday that no additional information will be released at this time, “due to the ongoing investigation.”

Harmony’s father and stepmother have been arrested on charges related to her well-being. They have pleaded not guilty.

Related Stories:

Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence

Stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery charged with fraud

Father arrested in connection to missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, search continues

Police tip line, rewards set up for NH girl last seen in 2019

Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say

NH police investigate disappearance of girl last seen in 2019

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Multiple police have surrounded a building in Derby Line and ambulances are waiting nearby.
1 arrested in Derby Line shooting incident; no injuries
The store will be auctioned off at the end of the month.
Northeast Kingdom landmark closing its doors, up for auction
The Vermont Agency of Education is changing COVID testing guidance for schools.
Educators, parents react to new school COVID guidance
More schools are starting the week off either closed or remote as COVID rips through classrooms.
Some Vermont schools close due to COVID concerns
6th annual Vintage Snowmobile Rally in Washington
Snowmobile riders take a trip back in time

Latest News

A ski jumper is now flying high over the streets of Brattleboro.
Sculpture celebrates 100th anniversary of Harris Hill Ski Jump
There's new help for Vermont families who have kids in child care and have faced disruptions...
New effort to keep Vermont’s youngest kids in child care as COVID cases rise
Brattleboro Fire Dept. ice rescue
Brattleboro rescue highlights dangers of thin ice
An elderly woman was left on the ground in a Vermont parking lot Monday after a driver hit her...
Police search for driver who hit elderly woman in Vt. parking lot
Tips on how to help keep your energy costs down.
Tips on how to help keep your energy costs down