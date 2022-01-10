Advertisement

Some Vermont schools close due to COVID concerns

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - More schools are starting the week off either closed or remote as COVID rips through classrooms.

The Folsom Education and Community Center in South Hero is closed Monday.

The superintendent says because of multiple positive COVID cases over this weekend in several grade level, school will be closed to allow our team to identify and reach out to close contacts.

School leaders say they will still do surveillance testing Monday for anyone who is registered. Those interested can drive up for a test between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

The goal is to re-open Tuesday.

The Lyndon Institute is also closing Monday thanks to COVID.

The head of the school says the decision is based on the number of cases and that they are waiting on new guidance from the Vermont Agency of Education when it comes to contact tracing.

We’re told teachers will use Monday to prepare for the possibility of remote learning.

Parents are being asked to email the school’s nurse to let them know if they’re exposed or have COVID.

