MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Northern New York ski resort will be closed Tuesday because of the cold.

Titus Mountain sent out a notification saying it’s to keep guests and staff safe during the frigid weather.

They expect to have the lifts back up and running on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

With cold temperatures and extreme winds predicted for tomorrow, to ensure the safety of our guests and staff,... Posted by Titus Mountain Family Ski Center on Monday, January 10, 2022

