Advertisement

US Forest Services urges snowmobile safety on Vermont trails

Snowmobiling
Snowmobiling(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Forest Service is urging snowmobilers to be careful when riding Vermont’s trails this winter.

Green Mountain National Forest officials are advising snowmobilers to exercise caution when operating on the National Forest and all lands in the state.

Snowmobile enthusiasts should heed all gates and signs and stay off roads and trails that are closed. Snowmobilers are also asked to adhere to COVID-19 precautions. Weather permitting Vermont’s snowmobile trails are open from mid-December through mid-April.

But a lack of snow means that so far this winter few trails are open across the state.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Vermont Agency of Education is changing COVID testing guidance for schools.
Educators, parents react to new school COVID guidance
6th annual Vintage Snowmobile Rally in Washington
Snowmobile riders take a trip back in time
Isaiah Taylor, 25, of Topsham
Topsham man arrested, accused of threatening troopers
Local stalking victim shares story, explains severity of the crime
Stalking victim shares personal story, explains severity of the crime
Randall Swartz is accused of fatally shooting his wife Thea in their Orleans home in 2018.
Lawyer for man accused of killing wife wants trial moved

Latest News

More schools are starting the week off either closed or remote as COVID rips through classrooms.
Some Vermont schools close due to COVID concerns
More schools are starting the week off either closed or remote as COVID rips through classrooms.
Some Vermont schools close due to COVID concerns
An elementary school pupil from Plaistow is going to be the next “Kid Governor” in New Hampshire.
Helping the homeless is platform of new NH ‘kid governor’
An elementary school pupil from Plaistow is going to be the next “Kid Governor” in New Hampshire.
Helping the homeless is platform of new NH 'kid governor'
Authorities searched the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery to investigate the...
Police search for Harmony Montgomery at her last home