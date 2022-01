US Forest Services urges snowmobile safety on Vermont trails

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Forest Service is urging snowmobilers to be careful when riding Vermont’s trails this winter.

Green Mountain National Forest officials are advising snowmobilers to exercise caution when operating on the National Forest and all lands in the state.

Snowmobile enthusiasts should heed all gates and signs and stay off roads and trails that are closed. Snowmobilers are also asked to adhere to COVID-19 precautions. Weather permitting Vermont’s snowmobile trails are open from mid-December through mid-April.

But a lack of snow means that so far this winter few trails are open across the state.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)