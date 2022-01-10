With frigid temperatures, experts say keep your pets inside

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday is cold, but it’s only supposed to get colder on Tuesday so that serves a great reminder to think about those pets.

“We also have a sweater for him and also a more winterized get up as well,” said Lilly Cutts, of Burlington.

“When it’s 10 degrees, that’s when he has a little coat,” said Anita Germain, of South Burlington.

A little snow and some cold, some movement and Leo will warm right up. But low temperatures means bundling up for a walk or only heading outside when it’s necessary.

“We like to play indoor games like hide and seek, so we will hide ourselves but we will also hide toys,” said Germain.

When in sub-zero temperatures, experts say it’s better to be extra careful.

“It’s kind of like if you are too cold being outside for more than 10 minutes, it’s likely the same for your pet,” said Erin Alamed with the Chittenden County Humane Society.

Alamed says keep walks short. If your pet can stand it, don’t forget booties to protect paw pads. Don’t leave animals in cold cars either.

“Paw pads, ears, noses, all those spots that we worry about on ourselves we should worry about for them too,” said Alamed.

Vermont law requires dogs to have shelter outside that protects from heat and cold. A tie out needs to be four times the length of the tip of nose to the base of the tail. Anything below 50 degrees and a dog not acclimated to the temperature or sick can’t be outside.

But Alamed says in these negative temperatures, it’s better to find a way to bring them in.

“It’s kind of like a human sometimes you get used to being outside and then all of a sudden you have frostbite on your ears, so you know best,” said Alamed.

But some animals don’t even want to be inside, so some barn cat owners, for example, have gotten creative making sure they can stay warm.

“With a door and clothes in front of the door, with a pet heating pad inside, surrounded by fleeces and they were outside in all weather and just loved it,” said Mary Landon, of Charlotte.

But when the cats did venture inside, Landon had a suggestion too.

“Have a woodstove that they can curl up underneath,” said Landon.

Alamed says for some of those animals like a Husky or a Newfoundland, that might fight you on coming inside, just make sure they aren’t shivering, and be sure to keep an extra close eye on them while they play in the snow or out in the cold.

She says owners generally do know best for their pets, but temperatures that are on their way, just really keep that extra close eye on them.

