BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The bitter cold of deep winter has arrived! By Tuesday morning, wind chills will likely approach -25 to -35 across the area. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire, and extends as far south as Washington in Orange County, and the high terrain of Addison and Rutland County. These areas may see wind chills as cold as -35 Tuesday morning. The rest of the area, including the Champlain Valley and Southern Vermont, is under Windchill Advisory. Wind chills could be as cold as -25 in the advisory area.

The main takeaway is to limit time outside and when you are outside, cover any exposed skin. In these conditions, frostbite can form in 30 minutes or less. This applies to pets too. Keep your furry friends inside.

It will be cold all day Tuesday. Actual temperatures will start in the single digits and teens below zero, with highs on either side of zero in the afternoon. Tuesday morning will be the coldest time period, but Wednesday morning will also be chilly with wind chills in the single digits and teens below zero.

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be near normal and stay that way through Thursday. We’ll see another shot of cold air move in Friday into the weekend.

In terms of precipitation, this week will be pretty quiet. Lake effect snow off Lake Ontario is ongoing this evening. Some snow showers have made it all the way to Vermont. Aside from light snow showers, our next chance for snow will be Thursday. In the meantime, expect a mostly cloudy night with scattered snow showers, and a partly cloudy Tuesday.

Stay warm!

-Jess Langlois

