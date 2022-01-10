BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone. Mother Nature is throwing the worst of what winter has to offer at us lately. The icy, freezing rain that we got on Sunday has led to some slick spots on roads and sidewalks, and now some brutally cold air will be coming in on blustery NW winds.

There will be some sunshine this morning, but don’t let that fool you. It will stay cold & blustery. A second push of cold air will start to barrel in later in the day, and that could touch off just a few snow showers in the afternoon & evening, mainly in the higher elevations. But those snow showers won’t amount to much.

The bigger deal will be how cold it is going to get. Temperatures will be holding steady for much of today in the teens and low 20s, but the wind chills - the “feels-like” temperatures - will be down near 0. It will turn brutally cold overnight with wind chills dangerously low by Tuesday morning, in the teens, 20s, and even 30s BELOW zero!

It will stay cold on Tuesday with actual air temperatures only in the single digits above and below zero, with continued dangerous windchills in the teens & 20s below zero.

Temperatures will bounce back up to near normal on Wednesday, but it will be breezy out of the south. There is a chance for a few snow showers on Thursday as a weak disturbance slides by.

A strong coastal storm on Friday will be staying well to our east, but we will be getting another shot of very cold air on the back side of that coastal storm for the end of the week, heading into the weekend.

No doubt about it - January is in full force. Keep your skin completely covered if you are outdoors, as frostbite can occur in just minutes when those wind chills are dangerously low like that. And please keep your pets indoors during this brutal cold snap. -Gary

