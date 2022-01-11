Bill would require NH schools to list suicide prevention hotline on student IDs

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is backing a bill that would require public schools in the Granite State to add the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to student IDs.

The bill would require schools to put the telephone number on IDs issued for students in grades 6 through 12.

It’s being introduced as mental health cases among kids are rising, a fact that the experts say is exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.

Lebanon High School students, like all kids these days, continue to navigate their way through the COVID-19 crisis, a pandemic that comes with both physical and mental challenges.

“There is a lot of social things that you kind of miss out on in the pandemic. I have older brothers and they had a very different high school experience because they didn’t have a pandemic,” said Will Sandmann, a junior.

“The biggest social aspects of parts of my day are rehearsals and being in theater and stuff, and so it was difficult to not have that for so long,” said Alecia Roy, a senior.

But despite a return to in-person learning and extracurricular activities, the experts say there is a growing number of kids who are struggling with mental health issues.

“Everyone is under a lot more stress in schools because there have been so many gaps due to virtual learning and shutting down last year that the academic demands and pressures are even greater,” said Dr. Julie Balaban, a child psychiatrist at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Balaban says emergency rooms are seeing a sharp uptick of mental health illness in younger patients, especially those with eating disorders and suicidal behavior. She says the noticeable increase is highlighting a problem that has existed for years.

“The shortage of child mental health professionals has been a crisis for a long long time,” Balaban said.

A bill making its way through the New Hampshire Legislature aims to address youth suicide by adding a National Suicide Prevention hotline to student IDs. It is 1-800-273-8255.

Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, is urging lawmakers to pass it. In a letter to the state’s education committee, Sununu wrote: “Sadly, our nation’s youth are not insulated from struggling with their mental health. The small change in this bill helps ensure another easily accessible place for New Hampshire’s youth to find information to access critical help.”

Lebanon High School Principal Ian Smith supports the bill.

“We have a meeting every Monday morning where we discuss a number of students that need our attention perhaps more than others do and that list is growing,” Smith said.

He says even the smallest step can make a big difference.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority. We can’t educate these kids unless they feel good about coming in the building each day,” Smith said.

The two students I spoke with say they already do feel good.

“I have to say, it is so much better to be back in school in person with everyone and actually seeing friends in person,” Roy said.

