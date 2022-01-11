Brrr! Mount Washington records -72 wind chill

A mass of arctic air swept into the Northeast, bringing bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures and closing schools across the region for the second time in less than a week.

Many school districts closed, saying they didn’t want children standing outside for extended periods of time waiting for buses. Worcester, Massachusetts, schools in a tweet said COVID-19 cases among bus drivers would make some buses up to 30 minutes late.

In New Hampshire, it was minus 26 degrees atop Mount Washington - known for its weather extremes - with a wind chill of nearly minus 72 as of 8 a.m.

