Brrr! Mount Washington records -72 wind chill
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A mass of arctic air swept into the Northeast, bringing bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures and closing schools across the region for the second time in less than a week.
Many school districts closed, saying they didn’t want children standing outside for extended periods of time waiting for buses. Worcester, Massachusetts, schools in a tweet said COVID-19 cases among bus drivers would make some buses up to 30 minutes late.
In New Hampshire, it was minus 26 degrees atop Mount Washington - known for its weather extremes - with a wind chill of nearly minus 72 as of 8 a.m.
