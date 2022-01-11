CDC designates Canada a ‘highest risk’ travel area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bad news for America’s northern neighbor-- the CDC has placed Canada in its highest-risk category for travel due to rising COVID cases.

The CDC designated Canada as a level four. The agency advises people to avoid traveling to countries in that category.

According to Johns Hopkins University, last week Canada reported its highest weekly total of COVID cases during the pandemic.

Canada joins more than 80 other destinations in the level four category.

