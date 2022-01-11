Advertisement

Dunklee highlights six-pack with local ties on US Biathlon Olympic team

Three members of Crafstbury Green Racing Project, three Vermont National Guard team members punch their tickets
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WCAX) - The US Biathlon Olympic team will feature six competitors with ties to our region after their official announcement late Sunday.

The Craftsbury Green Racing Project has three heading to Beijing, including Jake Brown, Clare Egan, and Barton native Susan Dunklee, who will be competing in her third Olympics.

Meanwhile the Vermont Army National Guard team has three as well, Deedra Irwin on the women’s side plus Sean Doherty of Center Conway New Hampshire and Hinesburg resident Leif Nordgren on the men’s side, both of whom are headed to their third games.

