Garofano appointed to fill Essex Jct. House seat

Golrang "Rey" Garofano
Golrang "Rey" Garofano(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott has appointed a replacement for former state representative Marybeth Redmond., D-Essex Junction, who resigned last month.

Golrang “Rey” Garofano will fill the Chittenden 8-1 House District vacancy. The Democrat has worked for the state for 16 years and currently serves as a quality program administrator at DCF. Garofano was among a list of candidates submitted by her local democratic committee.

Redmond last month said health issues led to her decision to step down.

