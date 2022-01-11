Garofano appointed to fill Essex Jct. House seat

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott has appointed a replacement for former state representative Marybeth Redmond., D-Essex Junction, who resigned last month.

Golrang “Rey” Garofano will fill the Chittenden 8-1 House District vacancy. The Democrat has worked for the state for 16 years and currently serves as a quality program administrator at DCF. Garofano was among a list of candidates submitted by her local democratic committee.

Redmond last month said health issues led to her decision to step down.

