Hardwick woman sent to hospital with life threatening injuries

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a car crash in Walden after a woman was sent to the hospital, Monday.

Police say a Sally Fontaine, 62 of Hardwick was driving south on VT Route 15 attempting to make a left turn onto Sawmill Road. While Fontaine attempted to turn, police say she failed to yield, hitting another car traveling northbound.

The driver behind Fontaine was also hit, when Fontaine’s car spun around after hitting the first car going north. Fontaine’s car hit the front bumper on the passenger side of the car behind her.

Both drivers of the cars hit had no injuries, but Fontaine was sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Police say she was unresponsive when they arrived.

The investigation is still ongoing.

