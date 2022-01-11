Historic train depot to hit the road for 4-day journey

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A historic building in New Haven will hit the road early Wednesday, but it shouldn’t interfere with the morning commute.

The New Haven train depot was built in the 1860s and it’s too close to the tracks.

So the 180-ton building is being moved to make way for Amtrak service to start later this year connecting Burlington and Rutland.

The brick building will be moved two miles and will eventually end up next to the town offices.

The journey begins at 3 a.m. and it is expected to close Route 7 for about an hour.

“We’ll actually be going into the gas station just to the south. We’ll maneuver into the gas station so we can park and everybody’s morning commute won’t be disturbed, hopefully,” said Jason Messier of Messier House Moving.

Once the morning commute is over, they will move the depot east onto Route 17 for a short distance.

From there, it will go onto a temporary road crossing through a farmer’s field.

Messier says if everything goes right, it will take four days to move the structure to the village.

Our Joe Carroll will be there early Wednesday morning for this historic event so that you can see it, too.

