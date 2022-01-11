Advertisement

Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism, the department’s top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, testifying just days after the nation observed the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, said the number of FBI investigations into suspected domestic violent extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020.

“We have seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animus, as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies,” Olsen said.

The department’s National Security Division, which Olsen leads, has a counterterrorism section. But Olsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he has decided to create a specialized domestic terrorism unit “to augment our existing approach.”

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Charest
Derby Line man due in court following apartment shooting
The store will be auctioned off at the end of the month.
Northeast Kingdom landmark closing its doors, up for auction
An elderly woman was left on the ground in a Vermont parking lot Monday after a driver hit her...
Police search for driver who hit elderly woman in Vt. parking lot
More schools are starting the week off either closed or remote as COVID rips through classrooms.
Some Vermont schools close due to COVID concerns
COVID continues to upend education in our region. More than three dozen schools are already...
COVID concerns close dozens of area schools

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation ‘exacts a toll’ at Senate hearing
Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo
Morse, Smith to seek GOP nomination to challenge Hassan
Manchester solar array at the Dunbarton Road landfill.
NH solar array on former landfill is up and running
File photo
Virus that threatens porcupines turns up in Maine