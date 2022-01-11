Advertisement

Minor League Baseball selects first female manager

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team...
Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.(Instagram/@DjokerNole)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Minor League Baseball has selected its first female manager.

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.

The move comes after the Yankees hired Balkovec in 2019 as the first woman to be a full-time hitting coach in a Major League Baseball organization.

Before that, Balkovec worked with the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police have surrounded a building in Derby Line and ambulances are waiting nearby.
1 arrested in Derby Line shooting incident; no injuries
The store will be auctioned off at the end of the month.
Northeast Kingdom landmark closing its doors, up for auction
The Vermont Agency of Education is changing COVID testing guidance for schools.
Educators, parents react to new school COVID guidance
More schools are starting the week off either closed or remote as COVID rips through classrooms.
Some Vermont schools close due to COVID concerns
6th annual Vintage Snowmobile Rally in Washington
Snowmobile riders take a trip back in time

Latest News

Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job
A ski jumper is now flying high over the streets of Brattleboro.
Sculpture celebrates 100th anniversary of Harris Hill Ski Jump
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
There's new help for Vermont families who have kids in child care and have faced disruptions...
New effort to keep Vermont’s youngest kids in child care as COVID cases rise
FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile...
Neighbors say N. Korea has fired possible missile into sea