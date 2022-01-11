Morse, Smith to seek GOP nomination to challenge Hassan

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Two more Republicans announced plans this week to run for U.S. Senate and a chance to unseat Democrat Maggie Hassan.

State Senate President Chuck Morse plans to file campaign finance paperwork this week, followed by a formal announcement later this month, according to his campaign consultant, Dave Carney. Meanwhile, Kevin Smith resigned as town manager in Londonderry on Monday, saying he plans to announce his candidacy “in the not too distant future.”

They join retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc in seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Hassan, a former governor who is seeking her second term in Washington.

