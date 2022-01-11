Advertisement

Neighbor rescues kids who fell into frozen pond

By KMGH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after falling into a frozen pond over the weekend.

She may not be alive if it wasn’t for the quick action of emergency responders and a neighbor who saw what happened to her and two other children.

“I just count it as I was at the right place at the right time,” said Deputy Blaine Moulton with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and first responders are credited as heroes, responding just minutes after three children fell into this icy pond on Sunday afternoon near their home.

One of those children, a 6-year-old girl, wasn’t breathing when they arrived.

Dramatic body camera video captured the moments after deputies arrived and quickly start performing CPR.

“It’s hard to see a 6-year-old girl whose face is blue with her eyes open,” Deputy Justin Dillard said. “And not responding and not breathing.”

Amazingly the three children, all related, who fell into the frigid water are alive. The little girl is still in the hospital in stable condition.

The deputies said they were just doing what they were trained to do.

“So even though that’s not a situation we necessarily step into every day, we revert back to what we were trained to do,” Dillard said. “And were able to execute what needed to be done.”

However, the bravest hero had no training at all.

“I just kind of put some shoes on and ran out,” Dusti Talavera said.

Talavera lives nearby and happened to be looking out her window long enough to see the children fall into the frigid water.

“I just knew that nobody, you know, nobody was really outside. So, I mean ... it was me,” she said. “I just knew it was me that had to do it.”

She jumped into the pond and pulled two of the children out, a 4-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.

“What she did was amazing. We were back at the fire station talking about how brave she was,” said Cory Sudden with South Metro Fire Rescue said.

She struggled to save the 6-year-old, but thanks to a teenage bystander, they saved her from drowning. Investigators estimate the girl had been under water for a few minutes.

“I hope if this happened to one of mine that somebody like (Talavera) was close by,” Sudden said.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Charest
Derby Line man due in court following apartment shooting
An elderly woman was left on the ground in a Vermont parking lot Monday after a driver hit her...
Police search for driver who hit elderly woman in Vt. parking lot
The store will be auctioned off at the end of the month.
Northeast Kingdom landmark closing its doors, up for auction
More schools are starting the week off either closed or remote as COVID rips through classrooms.
Some Vermont schools close due to COVID concerns
While many are turning up the thermostat this week, one Stowe family doesn’t have the option.
Stowe family pleads with town to hold landlord accountable

Latest News

Recommendations are out on how to shore up Vermont's teacher and state employee pension...
Report released on how to shore up Vt. state, teacher pension funds
The CDC has placed Canada in its highest-risk category for travel due to rising COVID cases. -...
CDC designates Canada a ‘highest risk’ travel area
Ty Hunter went from not tasting anything, to everything tasting bad.
Man who had COVID-19 says everything tastes like ‘rotten flesh’
teacher
Report released on how to shore up Vt. state, teacher pension funds
border
CDC designates Canada a 'highest risk' travel area