NH solar array on former landfill is up and running

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig says a new solar array in the city is up and running and is expected to produce enough electricity to power hundreds of homes.

City officials say the project covers 12 acres at a former landfill, has more than 8,000 solar panels and is the largest municipal solar array in New Hampshire.

Officials say it’s expected to supply 3.8 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy to the power grid yearly.

