Nolan exploring run for US Senate as Republican

Christina Nolan-File photo
Christina Nolan-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former U.S. attorney for Vermont may run for the seat being vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy.

Christina Nolan tells WCAX News she is exploring a run for U.S. Senate as a Republican.

She’s filed candidacy paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission.

Nolan was named the state’s top prosecutor by President Trump in 2017. She was recommended to the post by Leahy and Gov. Phil Scott. Nolan tells us she was proud to have bipartisan support.

She resigned when President Biden took office, which is the usual practice for U.S. attorneys when a new administration takes over.

Nolan expects to make an announcement about a run for U.S. Senate soon.

Democratic Congressman Peter Welch has already announced he is running for Leahy’s seat.

