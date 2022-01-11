Advertisement

NY to end eviction ban, reopen rent relief site

New York will let its eviction and foreclosure moratorium expire at the end of the week, but...
New York will let its eviction and foreclosure moratorium expire at the end of the week, but will once again let people apply for eviction protection and rent relief.(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York will let its eviction and foreclosure moratorium expire at the end of the week, but will once again let people apply for eviction protection and rent relief.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday that she’s having conversations with the Legislature on what to do once the eviction ban ends Saturday.

Also, New Yorkers starting Tuesday night can once again apply for rental relief and temporary protection from eviction. That’s even as the state doesn’t have enough money to help them, absent more federal aid.

Applicants get protection from eviction while the state reviews their application. 

