Police looking for man who robbed Essex Junction bank

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex Police Department are investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday afternoon.

Police say a white man dressed in camouflage, green pants, nearly 6 foot, and 170 pounds entered into the KeyBank on Pearl Street.

Police say it is unknown if the man was armed or what he took. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.