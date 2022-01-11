Advertisement

Program offers free, hands-on training for phlebotomy jobs

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new partnership at the UVM Medical Center aims to ease some of the high demand for the medical workers who draw blood.

The Phlebotomy Training Program is free and open to Vermont residents and UVM Medical Center employees.

The eight-week program gives students both hands-on and classroom experience so they’re ready to go when they finish the training.

Denise Francis, the supervisor for phlebotomy at the UVM Medical Center, told our Cat Viglienzoni more about the program. Watch the video to see the full interview.

The 8-week Phlebotomy Training Program, offered at no cost and open to Vermont residents and UVM Medical Center employees, is taking applications. Up to 12 candidates will be accepted, and the deadline to submit an application is Sunday, Jan. 23. To apply, visit www.iaahitec.org/ and click the banner at the top of the web page.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Charest
Derby Line man due in court following apartment shooting
Police say surveillance footage shows the driver of this white SUV hit a woman at the...
Police search for driver who hit elderly woman in Vt. parking lot
The store will be auctioned off at the end of the month.
Northeast Kingdom landmark closing its doors, up for auction
More schools are starting the week off either closed or remote as COVID rips through classrooms.
Some Vermont schools close due to COVID concerns
While many are turning up the thermostat this week, one Stowe family doesn’t have the option.
Stowe family pleads with town to hold landlord accountable

Latest News

Sled hockey athletes prepare for the Empire State Winter Games in Tupper Lake next month.
Tupper Lake prepares to welcome Empire State Winter Games
It was unclear Tuesday whether the Rutland High School mascot would be up for discussion at the...
Will Rutland High School mascot be up for discussion at school board meeting?
Tupper Lake prepares to welcome Empire State Winter Games
Tupper Lake prepares to welcome Empire State Winter Games
Bill would require NH schools to list suicide prevention hotline on student IDs
condos
Vt. election officials launch effort to counter Trump’s election lies