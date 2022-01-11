Program offers free, hands-on training for phlebotomy jobs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new partnership at the UVM Medical Center aims to ease some of the high demand for the medical workers who draw blood.

The Phlebotomy Training Program is free and open to Vermont residents and UVM Medical Center employees.

The eight-week program gives students both hands-on and classroom experience so they’re ready to go when they finish the training.

Denise Francis, the supervisor for phlebotomy at the UVM Medical Center, told our Cat Viglienzoni more about the program. Watch the video to see the full interview.

The 8-week Phlebotomy Training Program, offered at no cost and open to Vermont residents and UVM Medical Center employees, is taking applications. Up to 12 candidates will be accepted, and the deadline to submit an application is Sunday, Jan. 23. To apply, visit www.iaahitec.org/ and click the banner at the top of the web page.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.