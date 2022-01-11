Advertisement

Program trains parents to fill college advising gaps

File photo
File photo(WWSB)
By Darren Perron
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new program aims to train parents to fill college-advising gaps caused by the pandemic.

With guidance counselors dealing with pandemic-related problems, preparing for college has been left on the back burner in many households. Now, parents can take a free online course to get their kids ready themselves through CFES Brilliant Pathways, an Essex, New York-based nonprofit.

“Families need to understand what this pathway looks like, how it’s changed, what it will cost to get into a college or university and there are wholesale changes throughout education,” said Rick Dalton, the CEO of College For Every Student.

The training begins January 20th.

Related Story:

Nonprofit aims to push rural high school grads to the next level

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Charest
Derby Line man due in court following apartment shooting
An elderly woman was left on the ground in a Vermont parking lot Monday after a driver hit her...
Police search for driver who hit elderly woman in Vt. parking lot
The store will be auctioned off at the end of the month.
Northeast Kingdom landmark closing its doors, up for auction
More schools are starting the week off either closed or remote as COVID rips through classrooms.
Some Vermont schools close due to COVID concerns
While many are turning up the thermostat this week, one Stowe family doesn’t have the option.
Stowe family pleads with town to hold landlord accountable

Latest News

The premier of the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec says adult residents who refuse...
Quebec to force unvaccinated to pay financial penalty
The New Haven train depot is being moved to make way for Amtrak service.
Historic train depot to hit the road for 4-day journey
Recommendations are out on how to shore up Vermont's teacher and state employee pension...
Report released on how to shore up Vt. state, teacher pension funds
The CDC has placed Canada in its highest-risk category for travel due to rising COVID cases. -...
CDC designates Canada a ‘highest risk’ travel area