Program trains parents to fill college advising gaps
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new program aims to train parents to fill college-advising gaps caused by the pandemic.
With guidance counselors dealing with pandemic-related problems, preparing for college has been left on the back burner in many households. Now, parents can take a free online course to get their kids ready themselves through CFES Brilliant Pathways, an Essex, New York-based nonprofit.
“Families need to understand what this pathway looks like, how it’s changed, what it will cost to get into a college or university and there are wholesale changes throughout education,” said Rick Dalton, the CEO of College For Every Student.
The training begins January 20th.
