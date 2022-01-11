Advertisement

Quebec to force unvaccinated to pay financial penalty

The premier of the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec says adult residents who refuse...
The premier of the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec says adult residents who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be charged a financial penalty. - Montreal-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTREAL (AP) - The premier of the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec says adult residents who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be charged a financial penalty.

Premier Francois Legault says that not getting vaccinated leads to consequences for the health care system and not all Quebecers should pay for that.

He said Tuesday the levy will only apply to people who don’t qualify for medical exemptions.

It’s the first time a government in Canada has announced a financial penalty for people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Legault says the amount of the penalty hasn’t been decided but will be “significant.”

