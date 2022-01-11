Advertisement

Report released on how to shore up Vt. state, teacher pension funds

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Recommendations are out on how to shore up Vermont’s teacher and state employee pension programs, which have a projected shortfall of more than $2 billion.

The task force that released the report worked with the Legislature, the Scott administration and representatives of the state and teacher retirement systems.

The recommendations include making no changes for current retirees and beneficiaries; increasing contributions; and reducing benefits for current and future employees. The plan also calls for a one-time $350 million contribution from the state.

We’re digging into that report and getting reaction to it for you.

Click here for the full report.

