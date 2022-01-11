Schuyler Falls auto repair shop destroyed in fire

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - An auto repair shop in Schuyler Falls is a total loss after being burned down by a fire.

The South Plattsburgh Fire Department says they responded to the Simpson’s Auto Repair on Military Turnpike Monday night around 6 p.m.

Several crews showed up to help in the below freezing cold to try to hold back the flames, but the damage was done.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was an accident and no one was hurt.

