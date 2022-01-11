Advertisement

Schuyler Falls auto repair shop destroyed in fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - An auto repair shop in Schuyler Falls is a total loss after being burned down by a fire.

The South Plattsburgh Fire Department says they responded to the Simpson’s Auto Repair on Military Turnpike Monday night around 6 p.m.

Several crews showed up to help in the below freezing cold to try to hold back the flames, but the damage was done.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was an accident and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police charge Alfred Charest with attempted homicide and other charges
Man charged with attempted homicide in Derby Line shooting incident
The store will be auctioned off at the end of the month.
Northeast Kingdom landmark closing its doors, up for auction
More schools are starting the week off either closed or remote as COVID rips through classrooms.
Some Vermont schools close due to COVID concerns
An elderly woman was left on the ground in a Vermont parking lot Monday after a driver hit her...
Police search for driver who hit elderly woman in Vt. parking lot
Authorities searched the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery to investigate the...
Police search for Harmony Montgomery at her last home

Latest News

An auto repair shop in Schuyler Falls is a total loss after being burned down by a fire.
Schuyler Falls auto repair shop destroyed in fire
Vermont is no longer contact tracing everyone as the omicron variant spreads very quickly.
Vermont will no longer do contact tracing
Vermont is no longer contact tracing everyone as the omicron variant spreads very quickly.
Vermont will no longer do contact tracing
Generic crash
Hardwick woman seriously injured in crash