Tips on how to help keep your energy costs down

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day and while there’s no bad time to get those bills down, our forecasted wind chills may have you reaching for the thermostat.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with June Tierney, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Service, to find out how you can avoid high energy costs amid low temps. Watch the video to see the full interview.

There are a number of resources for homeowners and renters alike available through the state. Click here for the Vermont Energy Saver website.

