Tips to protect yourself when winter hiking

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As winter goes on in our region, snow will continue to fall. And those who recreate in the mountains know East Coast avalanches are uncommon but possible.

Though we don’t see avalanches often, one Burlington business urges people to be prepared. Petra Cliffs offers avalanche safety courses.

While people don’t typically associate East Coast snowpack with avalanches, it’s a real possibility, especially in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York’s high terrain.

Just last month, two skiers on Mount Washington in New Hampshire found themselves in a human-caused avalanche.

Steve Charest, a co-owner of Petra Cliffs, says the best thing you can do to keep yourself safe is to educate yourself.

Petra Cliffs is one of a handful of places in Vermont where you can take the AIARE avalanche safety course.

They’re offering that course this upcoming weekend. But you can find courses all around the state all year long.

Watch the videos to see the interviews with Steve Charest and more on avalanche safety and a gear demo.

