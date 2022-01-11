Top 3 on 3 for Monday, January 10th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID seems hellbent on throwing a wrench into the sports schedule all Winter, but some strong performances on the court and ice make up this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, Benny Shungu may have been the star of Thursday’s UVM win over UNH, but Ryan Davis had the play of the game. Down two late in the first half, Shungu kicked to Davis on the wing, and he not only hit the three, but he got the foul too! A huge shot to give the Hoopcats the lead back heading into the locker room, and they would coast down the stretch to the 18-point win.

At number two, UVM women’s hockey beat UConn Saturday. They didn’t on Friday, but the play of the weekend still came from that first contest. Down 2-0 mid second, Sydney Correa came up huge for the Cats. The Huskies got it in close for the one on one, but the freshman tendie looking like Elastigirl to make the stop! Stretching over to make the pad save. Cats would drop that game 5-1, but at the time it at least kept them in it.

And at number one, we stay on the ice but head over to Cairns. Harwood’s girls are still unbeaten, and Louisa Thomsen is a huge reason why. In Wednesday’s contest against South Burlington, Thomsen announced her candidacy for Mayor of dangle city! She was darting and weaving through the Wolf defense all day. At the end of the night, Thomsen would tally all four goals as the Highlanders knocked off their D1 opponents. Thomsen, #9 in your programs but #1 in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

