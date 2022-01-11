Advertisement

Red Cross declares ‘first-ever blood crisis’ in US

The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Blood donations are urgently needed now.

According to the American Red Cross, the U.S. blood supply is at a “dangerously low” level.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit declared its “first-ever blood crisis.”

“The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care,” the organization said in a news release.

“Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.”

Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage.

Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must be constantly replenished.

Centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood.

Type O-positive is given to patients more than any other type, so if you have O-positive blood, your donation is most needed.

Luckily, it’s also the most common blood type.

You can schedule an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org.

