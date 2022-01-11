Vermont farmers rewarded for successful land management

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping phosphorus out of Vermont’s waterways has been a big part of clean water initiatives. Now, farmers can get money for successfully managing their land.

According to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, agriculture has been responsible for 90% of phosphorus reductions in the Lake Champlain Basin since 2016. Now through an application, farms doing good for the land and water by reducing phosphorus runoff could see monetary benefits.

“Getting some compensation for all those good practices we have been looking to implement over the last several years,” said Chase Goodrich, the owner of Goodrich Farm, who is looking at some extra money coming in at the end of the year for helping the environment. “Proper management. We don’t want those to leave the field, we want them to stay there and grow healthy hardy crops.”

Goodrich manages a 2,500-acre, 800-cow dairy herd. His nutrient management plan is designed to best fit his land while keeping nutrients like phosphorus in their place, but that can be expensive. Now, the state will compensate for success.

“What this program does is take a look at the whole farm,” said Ryan Patch with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture. He says the Pay for Phosphorus Program is a first of its kind in the United States and is set to build on existing pay-for-practice programs. Instead of paying-for-practice, they pay for results. “If their management is high enough, they can be paid for each pound of phosphorous they reduce past the threshold set by the program.”

That means farmers will be paid to keep phosphorus in the soil, verified through the growing season, and at the end of the year by the Agency of Agriculture through their online tracking software.

Almost $5 million are available over four years from the USDA and payments are made in two ways. First-time enrollees are eligible for $15 per acre of data entered successfully up to $4,000. Then, eligible farms can enter into a pool of applicants for $100 payments for each pound of phosphorus reduced up to $50,000.

“Yes, it is a reward for those that have been doing good management all along and hopefully an incentive for current farms to continue to strive for good environmental stewardship on their farms,” said Patch. He says it won’t stop all phosphorus, but it could push for more adoption of good farming practices.

Goodrich hopes this program can continue to push agriculture toward a greener goal. “Be part of the solution, and I think this will really help farmers kind of come on board to accomplish those goals,” said Goodrich.

The state’s current goal is to get 40 to 50 farms and their data entered this year and have 20 to 30 farms enrolled for additional phosphorus reduction payments of up to $50,000 for this year.

Applications for the Pay for Phosphorus Program are open to the end of the month.

