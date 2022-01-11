Advertisement

Vermonters share advice on staying warm in extreme cold

It is cold out there and you need to be careful, but Vermonters know it could be worse.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It is cold out there and you need to be careful, but Vermonters know it could be worse.

We asked Vermonters how they keep warm in extreme cold.

Kevin Burke of Burlington, a network engineer, was in downtown Burlington Tuesday preparing for an install.

He said he watched the forecast and was ready for the elements when he left the house.

“This is the warmest sweater I have. This is the warmest jacket I have. Ummm, I think my ears are a little chilly,” Burke said.

One issue-- foggy glasses. Burke ended up taking his off so he could see.

Another way to beat the cold on a day like this is to generate your own heat.

Andy Glock of Williston decided to use his lunch break to go cross-country skiing at the Catamount Outdoor Family Center.

We asked if he was worried about working out in the extreme cold.

“I’ve run and done other stuff in subzero weather, so you know you have to allow yourself some time to get, initially it’s a little chilly, but you work into it,” Glock said.

Glock thought it would be good to try out his new boots when he knew fewer people would be on the trail.

