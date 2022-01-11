Virus that threatens porcupines turns up in Maine

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - At least three porcupines in Maine have died from a virus that wildlife experts say could pose a threat to the population of the spiky rodents.

The Bangor Daily News reports five porcupines had to be rushed to Acadia Wildlife in Bar Harbor during a week this fall because of illness. Three died. Biological samples later diagnosed the porcupines with skunk adenovirus 1, which was first seen in a skunk in Canada in 2014 and has since been spotted in other mammals.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is now working with wildlife researchers, rehabilitators, and trappers to study the virus.

