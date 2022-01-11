Vt. Burlesque Festival put on hold

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A popular Chittenden County event is being postponed due to the pandemic.

The Vermont Burlesque Festival was scheduled for January 19 through the 22nd, but with rising COVID cases, changing venue policies, and staffing shortages, organizers of the event are now moving it to mid-to-late April.

They are working on new venues and dates and expect to announce those in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.