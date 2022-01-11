Advertisement

Vt. Burlesque Festival put on hold

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A popular Chittenden County event is being postponed due to the pandemic.

The Vermont Burlesque Festival was scheduled for January 19 through the 22nd, but with rising COVID cases, changing venue policies, and staffing shortages, organizers of the event are now moving it to mid-to-late April.

They are working on new venues and dates and expect to announce those in the coming days.

