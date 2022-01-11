Advertisement

Vt. election officials launch effort to counter Trump’s election lies

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve all heard the claims from former President Trump and his supporters that the 2020 election was stolen despite a lack of any real evidence. Now, the Vermont Secretary of State’s office is trying to educate voters with a new page on its website that separates myths from facts.

The effort coincides with increasing concern over moves in a number of states to replace election officials with partisan players or new laws that give GOP-dominated legislatures increased power over elections.

Darren Perron spoke with Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos about this latest effort to educate voters.

