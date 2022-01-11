WATCH LIVE: Hochul COVID briefing

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul and administration officials will hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on the livestream player above.

It comes as New York, Rhode Island, and other Northeast areas continue to lead the country in new infections. COVID case numbers there are now 300% of last winter’s peak according to the New York Times. Hospitalizations are up 111% in the past two weeks.

•As of Monday, Clinton County, New York, has had a total of 11,310 confirmed cases and 61 deaths.

•As of Monday, Essex County, New York, has had a total of 5,357 confirmed cases and 56 deaths.

•As of Friday, Franklin County, New York, has had a total of 7,183 confirmed cases and 33 deaths.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.