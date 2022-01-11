Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Hochul COVID briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul and administration officials will hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on the livestream player above.

It comes as New York, Rhode Island, and other Northeast areas continue to lead the country in new infections. COVID case numbers there are now 300% of last winter’s peak according to the New York Times. Hospitalizations are up 111% in the past two weeks.

•As of Monday, Clinton County, New York, has had a total of 11,310 confirmed cases and 61 deaths.

•As of Monday, Essex County, New York, has had a total of 5,357 confirmed cases and 56 deaths.

•As of Friday, Franklin County, New York, has had a total of 7,183 confirmed cases and 33 deaths.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Charest
Derby Line man due in court following apartment shooting
The store will be auctioned off at the end of the month.
Northeast Kingdom landmark closing its doors, up for auction
An elderly woman was left on the ground in a Vermont parking lot Monday after a driver hit her...
Police search for driver who hit elderly woman in Vt. parking lot
More schools are starting the week off either closed or remote as COVID rips through classrooms.
Some Vermont schools close due to COVID concerns
COVID continues to upend education in our region. More than three dozen schools are already...
COVID concerns close dozens of area schools

Latest News

Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo
Morse, Smith to seek GOP nomination to challenge Hassan
Manchester solar array at the Dunbarton Road landfill.
NH solar array on former landfill is up and running
File photo
Virus that threatens porcupines turns up in Maine
Kayla Montgomery
New charges planned against missing NH girl’s stepmother