WATCH LIVE: Scott COVID briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch Live on WCAX.com at 12 p.m. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

It comes as Vermont continues to see a record surge in post-holiday COVID cases and hospitalizations. State health officials say the high number of cases has made it impossible to continue contact tracing. Now, the state says it’s up to infected individuals to alert close contacts.

Officials this week are expected to provide further details about a program to order free rapid tests online.

For the second week, a number of schools have opted to shut down because of staffing shortages.

Changes in testing, including the self-reporting of rapid test results, have caused delays in getting Vermont case counts. With such high infection numbers, some health experts say the case counts may no longer be relevant and that hospital capacity is now the primary metric.

The state’s last percent positive seven-day average was at 13.8%. There are 92 hospitalized with 17 in the ICU.

Related Stories:

Vermont will no longer do contact tracing

New effort to keep Vermont’s youngest kids in child care as COVID cases rise

COVID concerns close dozens of area schools

Boosters available to Vt. adolescents; State to launch rapid test by-mail program

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.