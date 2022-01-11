Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Scott COVID briefing

Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference on Friday morning.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch Live on WCAX.com at 12 p.m. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

It comes as Vermont continues to see a record surge in post-holiday COVID cases and hospitalizations. State health officials say the high number of cases has made it impossible to continue contact tracing. Now, the state says it’s up to infected individuals to alert close contacts.

Officials this week are expected to provide further details about a program to order free rapid tests online.

For the second week, a number of schools have opted to shut down because of staffing shortages.

Changes in testing, including the self-reporting of rapid test results, have caused delays in getting Vermont case counts. With such high infection numbers, some health experts say the case counts may no longer be relevant and that hospital capacity is now the primary metric.

The state’s last percent positive seven-day average was at 13.8%. There are 92 hospitalized with 17 in the ICU.

Related Stories:

Vermont will no longer do contact tracing

New effort to keep Vermont’s youngest kids in child care as COVID cases rise

COVID concerns close dozens of area schools

Boosters available to Vt. adolescents; State to launch rapid test by-mail program

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Charest
Derby Line man due in court following apartment shooting
The store will be auctioned off at the end of the month.
Northeast Kingdom landmark closing its doors, up for auction
An elderly woman was left on the ground in a Vermont parking lot Monday after a driver hit her...
Police search for driver who hit elderly woman in Vt. parking lot
More schools are starting the week off either closed or remote as COVID rips through classrooms.
Some Vermont schools close due to COVID concerns
COVID continues to upend education in our region. More than three dozen schools are already...
COVID concerns close dozens of area schools

Latest News

Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo
Morse, Smith to seek GOP nomination to challenge Hassan
Manchester solar array at the Dunbarton Road landfill.
NH solar array on former landfill is up and running
File photo
Virus that threatens porcupines turns up in Maine
Kayla Montgomery
New charges planned against missing NH girl’s stepmother
Governor Kathy Hochul/File
WATCH LIVE: Hochul COVID briefing