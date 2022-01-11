Will Rutland High School mascot be up for discussion at school board meeting?
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Will Rutland High School’s mascot come up for discussion during Tuesday night’s school board meeting?
Since last year’s vote to eliminate the Raiders nickname, which has been replaced by the Ravens, some people have fought to bring the old name back.
Tuesday night’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Longfellow Building.
The agenda currently focuses on budgets and contracts. Voting to bring back the Raiders mascot was left off, at least for the moment.
Last month’s meeting never truly began or ended because the entire board could not agree on an agenda. Some people thought there would be a vote then to bring back the Raiders name but it never happened.
The president of the School Board of Commissioners, Hurley Cavacas, said he would put an action item on the agenda for this meeting concerning the mascot, Tuesday afternoon, it was not there.
However, if a board member wants to add the vote to the agenda before it is approved, they can. So, it is still a possibility.
Some commissioners are in person while others will join remotely.
The district is encouraging people to watch the meeting via Zoom and not attend in person given the spread of COVID.
Our Olivia Lyons will be watching the meeting and she will have a full update for you on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.
