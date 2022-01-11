BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hopefully you didn’t freeze your fingers off this morning! We started the day with wind chills ranging from -20 to -35 and temperatures largely in the single digits and teens below zero. By this afternoon, temperatures warmed to the single digits above or below zero.

Fortunately, the coldest temperatures of this Arctic blast are behind us, but it will still be another cold night. This means you should continue to bundle up when heading out and keep your pets inside.

Expect low temperatures to occur early in the overnight, bottoming out in the single digits below zero. Temperatures will slowly warm over the course of the night, and most locations will see temperatures in the single digits and teens by Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be near normal in the upper 20s. Seasonable temperatures persist through Thursday, but another push of frigid air moves in to start the weekend.

Expect highs in the teens Friday, and another frigid start to Saturday with sub-zero temperatures. Much like today, temperatures will struggle to get above zero Saturday with highs in the low single digits above or below zero. Sunday morning starts cold, but we’ll see a return of highs in the 20s by the start of next week.

In terms of precipitation, it will be a quiet stretch. St. Lawrence County may see some lake effect snow Wednesday, with light snow possible across northern New York. Everyone will have the chance for some light snow by Thursday, but totals will be minimal. After that, we are watching a potential system for early next week.

Have a great evening and stay warm!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.