BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone. Today will be a good day to stay inside. It will be bitterly cold. If you do venture outside, bundle up in layers and try not to be outdoors for any long periods of time. Temperatures will only top out in the single digits above and below zero. More importantly, the wind chills - the “feels-like” temperatures - will be in the dangerously low teens, 20s, and even 30s below zero. There will be lots of sunshine, though. But that will be deceiving.

Things will start to warm up overnight as winds pick up out of the south. Temperatures will rise by morning, and those temperatures will get back to normal levels in the afternoon (normal high for Burlington is now 29 degrees). It will remain breezy out of the south throughout the day. A weak clipper system tracking to our north could spread a few snow showers around in our northern areas late afternoon through the evening.

Thursday’s temperatures will be a few degrees above normal. There could also be a few snow showers again late in the day.

A powerful coastal storm will stay well to our east on Friday, but we will feel the strong winds out of the north on the back side of that storm. Those brisk winds will bring in another batch of very cold, Arctic air which will hang around into the start of the weekend. We are looking at sub-zero weather again Friday night and Saturday night. Some spots on Saturday will struggle to to get above zero.

The cold air will ease up just a bit by the end of the weekend, and even more so for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, when there will be a chance for snow showers.

Try to stay warm today and make sure you keep the pets indoors. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.