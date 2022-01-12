Arrests made in Williamstown bank robbery

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police arrested two people in connection to a bank robbery in Williamstown.

Vermont State Police say the robbery happened last Friday at the Bar Harbor Bank on Methodist Lane.

While searching a home in Barre City, police say they arrested Justin Ellis, 37, on the charges of larceny from a person and false information to a police officer.

They also picked up Tiffany LeClerc, who police say had an active warrant through the Vermont Department of Corrections.

