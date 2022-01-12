Entire Rivendell Interstate School District closed due to COVID cases

ORFORD, NH. (WCAX) - Starting Wednesday, The entire Rivendell Interstate School District will be closed, due to COVID-19 cases within the district.

Superintendent Barrett Williams sent out a letter stating “a significant increase in the number of positive COVID cases in the last 24 hours..we are unable to maintain our current operational status, and have made the difficult decision to close school for the next three days.”

The school effected are the Rivendell Preschool, Westshire Elementary School, Samuel Morey Elementary School, and Rivendell Academy.

Superintendent Williams says school will also be closed on Monday, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and is set to reopen on Tuesday.

