Fanny Allen campus reopens following renovations

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM Medical Center officials say 14 patients have been successfully moved back to the Fanny Allen in-patient rehab center in Colchester after air quality issues forced the facility to close in 2020.

The problem of staff reporting symptoms of dizziness and nausea first started around January 2020. Hospital officials thought they had addressed it but the problems persisted. Eventually, all patients were moved out in October of that year. UVMMC has blamed the problems on outdated air circulation systems. The building and mechanical systems underwent a major renovation and patients have now been transferred back to the facility.

“I talked to some of the staff members this morning as they were getting ready to bring the patients back over there. They love the Fanny Allen rehab unit, they love that campus, and they couldn’t wait to get back to what they call home,” said UVMMC president Dr. Steve Leffler.

In-patient rehabilitation facilities typically help people who have experienced strokes, spinal cord, or other injuries to recover before returning home.

Related Stories:

UVM Medical Center pushes for new outpatient surgery center

UVM Health Network faces $21M in losses

Return of mystery smell prompts closure of Fanny Allen operating rooms

UVM Health Network still dealing with cyberattack, mysterious smell

Problems at Fanny Allen campus persist

Fanny Allen rehab set to reopen

Rehab patients moved from Fanny Allen after mystery staff sickness

Fanny Allen officials say equipment will monitor for future mystery odors

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.