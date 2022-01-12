Advertisement

Girl Scouts partners with DoorDash to get cookies to customers

In this Feb. 23, 2007, file photo, Girl Scouts sell cookies.
In this Feb. 23, 2007, file photo, Girl Scouts sell cookies.(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As Girl Scout Cookie season begins, the organization intends to conquer the COVID-19 pandemic with a hybrid selling model that includes on-demand delivery from DoorDash.

Girl Scouts of the USA announced the partnership Tuesday. It will allow people who don’t know a Girl Scout to purchase cookies for on-demand delivery or pickup at a nearby booth.

Customers can order cookies through the DoorDash website or app in some locations in January, with expanded delivery beginning in February.

Among the other ways you can get cookies are by texting COOKIES to 59618 to receive more information or by using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth or purchase cookies for delivery, starting Feb. 18.

For the first time this year, the Girl Scouts are offering Adventurefuls, brownie-inspired cookies with caramel and sea salt, alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas/Caramel deLites.

Girl Scout Cookie season runs from January to April.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. health officials defend omicron strategy shift
While many are turning up the thermostat this week, one Stowe family doesn’t have the option.
Stowe family pleads with town to hold landlord accountable
Police say surveillance footage shows the driver of this white SUV hit a woman at the...
Police search for driver who hit elderly woman in Vt. parking lot
Alfred Charest
Derby Line man due in court following apartment shooting
Vermont is no longer contact tracing everyone as the omicron variant spreads very quickly.
Vermont will no longer do contact tracing

Latest News

FILE photo
Two dogs rescued from a frigid Lake Champlain
Local firefighters rescue two dogs who got stuck in the frigid water Tuesday afternoon.
Two dogs rescued from a frigid Lake Champlain
The train depot started moving around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Journey begins for historic New Haven train depot
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that an agreement was reached for classes to...
Democrats try to stamp out school closures as virus surges
The premier of the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec says adult residents who refuse...
Quebec to force unvaccinated to pay financial penalty