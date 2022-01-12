Advertisement

GOP bills in Florida would ban abortions after 15 weeks

A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1,...
A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Most abortions would be banned in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy under bills filed by Republicans on the first day of the state’s legislative session.

The measures filed Tuesday by Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Erin Grall are similar to a Mississippi law currently under challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bills have no exceptions for rape and incest but they do say an abortion outside the proposed 15 week limit would be allowed if necessary to save the mother’s life, prevent a mother’s serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP legislative leaders said they support the bills. Democrats said they will fight fiercely to derail them.

Current Florida law allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The new bills will be considered during the 60-day legislative session that began Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While many are turning up the thermostat this week, one Stowe family doesn’t have the option.
Stowe family pleads with town to hold landlord accountable
File photo
Vt. health officials defend omicron strategy shift
Police say surveillance footage shows the driver of this white SUV hit a woman at the...
Police search for driver who hit elderly woman in Vt. parking lot
Alfred Charest
Derby Line man due in court following apartment shooting
Vermont is no longer contact tracing everyone as the omicron variant spreads very quickly.
Vermont will no longer do contact tracing

Latest News

The medical helicopter was heading to a children's hospital with three adults and a baby on...
'Miracle situation': All 4 aboard survive helicopter crash in Pa.
People listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FACT FOCUS: Federal agents didn’t orchestrate Jan. 6 riot
Fire Officials offer expert advice as people turn up the heat amid the cold weather
Fire officials give winter safety tips
Rivendell Interstate School District closed due to COVID
Entire Rivendell Interstate School District closed due to COVID cases