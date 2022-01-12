Journey begins for historic New Haven train depot

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Route 7 is back open again in New Haven. This comes after a historic building hit the road at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews are moving the brick train depot to make way for Amtrak service to start later this year. That’s because it’s too close to the tracks.

The station was moved Wednesday just a quarter mile before ending up parked in a gas station parking lot. This is the first stop.

At 9 a.m., it will travel briefly up Route 17. Crews say you can expect travel delays.

Eventually it will end up next to the town offices.

For local history buff Bernie Noble, the move is bittersweet.

“For most people believe, wish, hope that it could stay where it is, but that’s just not possible. They’re glad because it’s being saved,” said Noble.

