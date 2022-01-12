Advertisement

New York medical centers mandate strict visitor rules

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Medical centers in New York’s North Country are mandating strict visitor rules starting Wednesday.

State leaders say visitors to the University of Vermont Health Network, including the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility, must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result received within 24-hours of their visit.

All visitors also must wear a surgical mask the entire time inside.

Hospital officials say at-home COVID tests and surgical masks are available upon request.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. health officials defend omicron strategy shift
While many are turning up the thermostat this week, one Stowe family doesn’t have the option.
Stowe family pleads with town to hold landlord accountable
Police say surveillance footage shows the driver of this white SUV hit a woman at the...
Police search for driver who hit elderly woman in Vt. parking lot
Alfred Charest
Derby Line man due in court following apartment shooting
Vermont is no longer contact tracing everyone as the omicron variant spreads very quickly.
Vermont will no longer do contact tracing

Latest News

Justin Ellis
Arrests made in Williamstown bank robbery
Surveillance photo of the suspect at People’s United Bank in Springfield Monday.
Police investigate armed bank robbery in Springfield
Police arrested two people in connection to a bank robbery in Williamstown.
Man arrested in connection to Williamstown bank robbery
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Springfield.
Police investigate armed bank robbery in Springfield
File photo
Vt. health officials defend omicron strategy shift