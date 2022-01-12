New York medical centers mandate strict visitor rules

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Medical centers in New York’s North Country are mandating strict visitor rules starting Wednesday.

State leaders say visitors to the University of Vermont Health Network, including the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility, must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result received within 24-hours of their visit.

All visitors also must wear a surgical mask the entire time inside.

Hospital officials say at-home COVID tests and surgical masks are available upon request.

