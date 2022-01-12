Advertisement

NH Republicans again reject family planning clinic contracts

File photo
File photo(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republicans have rejected state contracts with New Hampshire health clinics for a third time over unsupported concerns that public money is paying for abortions.

As it did in September and December, the Executive Council voted 4-1 Wednesday to deny funding to the Equality Health Center, Lovering Health Center, and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. The vote was the same despite audits that showed funds are not being comingled and updated information showing that the clinics had corrected unrelated problems.

None of the four Republicans answered when a state official asked what information would satisfy them.

