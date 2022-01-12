Advertisement

Police investigate armed bank robbery in Springfield

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Springfield.

It happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. at the People’s United Bank on Main St. Springfield Police say the suspect approached the teller and demanded $50 and $100 bills be put in a child’s pencil box. They also showed the teller a semiautomatic, black pistol.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and then ran off.

Springfield Police ask you to call them if you can help.

